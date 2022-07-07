Operation Safe Driver Week 2022 starts Sunday

July 7, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Operation Safe Driver Week is coming up next week.

The law enforcement effort known as Operation Safe Driver Week is scheduled for Sunday through Saturday, July 10-16. It is a program coordinated by the Commercial Motor Safety Alliance.

Law enforcement officers in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will be taking part. They will be on the lookout for commercial motor vehicle drivers and passenger vehicle drivers engaging in risky driving. Identified unsafe drivers will be pulled over and issued a citation or warning.

Speeding is the announced focus of this year’s Operation Safe Driver Week.

CVSA cites data released in March from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showing that 38,824 lives were lost in traffic crashes nationwide in 2020 – the highest number of fatalities since 2007, according to a news release. The report showed that 38,824 lives were lost in traffic crashes nationwide in 2020. That is the highest number of fatalities since 2007. Although the number of crashes and traffic injuries declined overall, fatal crashes increased by 6.8%.

Speed-related fatalities increased by 17%, NHTSA reported.

Land Line has reported on NHTSA data that showed an increase in traffic fatalities for passenger vehicles as well as large truck operators. Fatal crashes involving at least one truck went up 13%.

Last year, 28,148 commercial motor vehicles and 17,910 passenger vehicles were pulled over during Operation Safe Driver Week. There were 16,863 tickets written and 10,486 warnings issued. Speeding was the most common offense, according to data released last fall.

This enforcement blitz is sponsored by CVSA in partnership with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and with support from the motor carrier industry and transportation safety organizations.

After this enforcement event in July, professional truck drivers will face Brake Safety Week on Aug. 21-27. Commercial motor vehicle inspectors are scheduled to conduct brake system inspections (primarily Level IV Inspections) on large trucks and buses throughout North America to identify brake-system violations. LL

