‘Operation Bear Cave’ nets 37 arrests, including 30 CDL holders

A recent U.S. Border Patrol operation in western New York resulted in the arrests of 37 “illegal aliens” – 30 of whom possessed a valid commercial driver’s license issued by nine different states.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the recent enforcement effort – tabbed “Operation Bear Cave” – was conducted from Nov. 8 through 11. During that time, border patrol agents conducted immigration inspections at over ten locations along the western portion of Interstate 90.

The agency said that over the three days, enforcement officers discovered 30 individuals in possession of valid CDLs issued from California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

“As we continue to see an alarming trend of illegal aliens who are unlawfully present in the United States operating commercial vehicles, it raises significant safety concerns,” Acting Buffalo Sector Chief Patrol Agent James D’Amato said in a statement. “Drivers who are not fluent or with little to no ability to speak or read English pose a serious risk on our roadways, especially when operating large vehicles that require a high level of skill and understanding of traffic laws. The ongoing major accidents nationwide involving such drivers highlight the critical need for enforcement and vigilance to protect public safety.”

In addition, seven other individuals were arrested during the enforcement effort who were not operating commercial vehicles.

Officials said all individuals were arrested, processed, and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation proceedings.

The recent operation in New York isn’t the first ICE raid to target commercial drivers.

Earlier this month, agents in Kansas arrested 31-year-old Akhror Bozorov. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Bozorov was an illegal immigrant from Uzbekistan wanted for belonging to a terrorist organization.

“Not only was Akhror Bozorov – a wanted terrorist – released into the country by the Biden administration, but he was also given a commercial driver’s license by Governor Shapiro’s Pennsylvania,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This should go without saying, but terrorist illegal aliens should not be operating 18-wheelers on America’s highways.”

Officials in Oklahoma have launched several efforts, dubbed Operation Guardian, targeting noncompliant drivers. Since late September, roughly 200 arrests have been made as a result of that operation, with 26 drivers identified as having been issued CDLs improperly. LL