OPEC+ cuts could heighten unrest within oil market

April 5, 2023

SJ Munoz

Despite weekly reports continuing to show a decline in diesel prices, concerns are growing over another summer of elevated fuel prices after OPEC+ unexpectedly announced production cuts.

The voluntary cuts were said to cut the OPEC+ oil output by more than 1 million barrels per day.

This announcement comes after oil prices were their lowest in 15 months and amid uneasiness surrounding a global banking crisis.

Industry analysts are forecasting as much as a $10 increase per barrel following the OPEC+ cuts.

OPEC said the cuts were approved to support the stability of the oil market.

The United States National Security Council called the decision ill-advised given market uncertainty.

“We’re focused on prices for American consumers, not barrels, and prices have come down significantly since last year, more than $1.50 per gallon from their peak last summer,” a National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement. “We will continue to work with all producers and consumers to ensure energy markets support economic growth and lower prices for American consumers.”

Beginning in May, the OPEC+ cuts by country:

  • Saudi Arabia – 500,000 barrels per day
  • Iraq – 211,000 barrels per day
  • United Arab Emirates – 144,000 barrels per day
  • Kuwait – 128,000 barrels per day
  • Kazakhstan – 78,000 barrels per day
  • Algeria – 48,000 barrels per day
  • Oman – 40,000 barrels per day

In addition, Moscow announced a cut of 500,000 barrels per day through the end of 2023, according to Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Thus far, oil prices have seen little change with Brent Crude at $84.94 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate at $80.71 per barrel on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report.

However, KTTC-TV in Rochester, Minn. reported a 10-cent increase to diesel and gasoline prices in the region.

Oil demand will be a major determining factor moving forward. LL

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.