OOIDA’s Truck to Success now available year-round

March 14, 2023

SJ Munoz

|

For the first time, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s Truck to Success course will be available at your convenience.

OOIDA is now offering 90-day access to an online video version of the class for $250.

Featuring trainers from OOIDA as well as industry experts, the online version of Truck to Success includes 16 hours of instruction.

What’s more, you do not have to be an OOIDA member to take the course.

“We’ve gotten a number of calls and people coming in asking for this,” Andrew King, research analyst for the OOIDA Foundation, told Land Line. “It’s intense and a lot of stuff to get through. I’m excited that we now have this available for anyone who wants to take it.

Truck to Success is designed to assist drivers with the process of becoming an owner-operator.

According to King, there are different ways to measure success.

“We get people asking what’s the success rate,” King said. “That’s a difficult question to answer because success is different for every person. If someone came in with the idea that they wanted to be an owner-operator with their own authority and then realized, I can’t do this. I think that’s success. We’re not trying to crush someone’s dreams, but we also don’t want them to lose everything. We try to be real with them and change their business plan. To me, those are the biggest successes we have.”

The investment made by those attending Truck to Success is not lost on the Foundation either.

“The in-person event is $495, and it’s a three-day seminar, but realistically you’re going to lose probably five days,” King said. “That is a huge cost, and a lot of people can’t just stop running. That’s why we started offering Zoom, so people could join from anywhere, but that’s still kind of limited if you’re wanting to do it right now. One of the biggest benefits now is you can take it at your leisure and go at your own pace. It’s also a bit more inexpensive and you have 90 days to complete it.”

This year, the Truck to Success course is scheduled for Oct. 17-19 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Blue Springs, Mo.

The deadline to register for those wanting to attend in person is Oct. 2. The registration deadline to attend Truck to Success via Zoom is Oct. 14.

Learn more about Truck to Success on the Foundation’s website. LL

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.