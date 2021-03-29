OOIDA’s tour trailer visits New Paris, Ohio

The next stop for OOIDA’s tour trailer is in Ohio, but just barely.

The Spirit of the American Trucker is scheduled to be at the New Paris, Ohio, Petro on March 30 through April 1. The New Paris Petro is at U.S. 40 exit from I-70, Exit 156B.

Good news, the New Paris Petro Iron Skillet dining room is open, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and there is a pet area and walking trail for Sassi, canine co-pilot of Jon Osburn, skipper of The Spirit.

New Paris is just east of the Ohio-Indiana state line. On the other side of the line is Richmond, Ind.

New Paris is about 50 miles west of Dayton, Ohio, and is part of the Dayton metropolitan statistical area.

If there is a “New Paris,” there must be an old one. One might suspect “old” Paris was in Europe, but that that might be “really old” Paris because New Paris is named for Paris, Ky., according to a New Paris, Ohio, historian on the village’s website. Several founders of New Paris came from the Kentucky Paree, she reports.

There is a “New Paris” in Ohio and Pennsylvania as well as Indiana, according to Discover.hubpages.com.

There are cities named just “Paris” in Arkansas, Idaho, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, and New York, according to the same source, in addition to Kentucky, mentioned earlier.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello to Osburn. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price there. Face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver’s license at The Spirit. You also can get forms for drivers without medical insurance to get flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccine vouchers at The Spirit.

After New Paris, The Spirit is scheduled to stop April 2-4 in Brazil, Ind., and then April 5-7 in Effingham, Ill.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL