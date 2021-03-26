OOIDA’s tour trailer visits London, Ohio

March 26, 2021

Chuck Robinson

|

The London of Ohio’s prairies is a far cry from the one in England. The one in Ohio is the next scheduled stop for OOIDA’s tour trailer.

The Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the London TA on March 27-29. It is at I-70 and U.S. Highway 42, Exit 79 from I-70. There are 138 parking spots for tractor-trailers there. The full-service Country Pride restaurant is temporarily closed.

 

 

London is 25 miles west of downtown Columbus, Ohio, on I-70.

Funnyman native son

One of London’s native sons is John Markus, who graduated London High school in 1974 and went on to Stanford University and a career as a writer and producer. He wrote jokes for Bob Hope and Joan Rivers. He became an Emmy Award-winning writer for “The Cosby Show,” where he became a producer and show runner and wrote 67 episodes.

Here is a Stanford University magazine alumni article on Markus.

Here is a more homespun sendup by a London historian, who says Markus got his start writing quips for columnist Earl Wilson (scroll down a bit if you follow the link).

Not the only “London” in the U.S.

In addition to Ohio, there are cities named “London” in Kentucky, Arkansas, Texas and West Virginia, according to Reference.com.

In addition, five states have cities named “New London” (Connecticut, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Minnesota), and three states have cities named “Londonderry” (New Hampshire, Vermont and Pennsylvania).

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello to Osburn. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price there. Face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver’s license at The Spirit. Drivers without medical insurance can get vouchers for free flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccine vouchers at The Spirit.

After London, The Spirit is scheduled to stop March 30-April 1 in New Paris, Ohio.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL

 

Chuck Robinson

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.

Related News

daylight saving time graphic

Ohio

Most states ready to dump biannual time changes

Momentum is building to end the biannual time changes associated with daylight saving time, with 30 of the 50 states considering legislation.

By Mark Reddig | March 18

Intrastate authority covered by OOIDA Foundation video

OOIDA

Intrastate vs. interstate detailed by OOIDA Foundation video

A new video in the OOIDA Foundation’s “Getting Your Own Authority” series explains differences in intrastate and interstate authority.

By Land Line Staff | March 25

OOIDA's Mike Matousek and Lewie Pegh field questions on PRO Act on ;Live From Exit 24'

OOIDA

‘Live From Exit 24’ covers the PRO Act

Lewie Pugh, Bryce Mongeon and Greg Reed joined host Mike Matousek to discuss the PRO Act on the March 24 “Live From Exit 24” talk show.

By Land Line Staff | March 24

Automated vehicle plan falls short of transparency goals, OOIDA says

OOIDA

Automated vehicle plan falls short of transparency goals, OOIDA says

OOIDA says that any process to advance automated vehicle technology should be met with “mandatory data transparency” from manufacturers.

By Mark Schremmer | March 23