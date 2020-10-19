The next stop of OOIDA’s tour trailer is scheduled for Carlisle, Pa. For some, it is the car capital of the state.

The Spirit of the American Trucker is scheduled to be at the Petro Stopping Center in Carlisle on Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 20-22. The Carlisle Petro is a big truck stop at the intersection of I-81 and I-76, the Pennsylvania Turnpike. It is off Exit 52 from I-81 and Exit 266 from I-76.

There are 380 parking spots for tractor-trailers. The Iron Skillet restaurant is reported to be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There is a Love’s truck stop neighboring the Carlisle Petro.

Carlisle

Osburn says Carlisle is known as Pennsylvania’s automotive capital because of the number of car shows that are hosted there.

In fact, Osburn just missed the Fall Carlisle car flea market and show. The group Carlisle Events says their schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, five collector car auctions, and individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Many of the events take place at the Carlisle Fairgrounds and the Allentown, Pa., Fairgrounds. The company also auctions cars and trucks.

Carlisle is named for a town in Cumberland (now Cumbria) County, England. The Pennsylvania borough surrounding Carlisle is named for the northern England county.

The word from the road

The coronavirus pandemic and the face mask mandates and other restrictions imposed in many areas on the East Coast are getting to drivers, Osburn said.

Some drivers don’t get why some restaurants aren’t opening. The reason for many are restrictions on the number of people in the dining room put in place by authorities in various regions. For some restaurant operators, they can’t cover expenses if they can only seat 25% of capacity, Osburn said.

If you are trying to keep track of state and federal orders for wherever you are driving, remember to check Land Line Media’s dedicated coronavirus resources guide.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello to Osburn. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Free face masks are available at The Spirit. You also can get forms for uninsured drivers to get flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccine vouchers at The Spirit.

After Carlisle, OOIDA’s tour trailer is scheduled to stop in Paulsboro, N.J.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL