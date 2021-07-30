OOIDA’s tour trailer stops in Troy, Ill.

Having rested up a bit since joining the party at the Top Gun Largecar Shootout in Rantoul, Ill, Marty Ellis, skipper of the OOIDA tour trailer, is back at it. He is next scheduled to take the Spirit of the American Trucker to Troy, Ill.

Ellis and The Spirit are scheduled Sunday through Tuesday, Aug. 1-3, to be at the TA Travel Center in Troy, Ill. The Troy TA is at the I-55/I-7- interchange with Route 162. It is Exit 18 from the interstate.

The Troy TA has 92 parking spot for tractor-trailers. Its full-service Country Pride restaurant is closed, per the website.

Troy is on the eastern edge of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Strangely enough, it isn’t the only city named Troy in the St. Louis metro area. There is another in Missouri, about 70 miles away and north of Wentzville, Mo., which straddles I-70.

There also happens to be two O’Fallons in the St. Louis metro area, one in Illinois and Missouri.

According to a Troy, Mich., website, there are 25 municipalities or communities in the United States named Troy, including the incorporated city of Troy and the unincorporated community New Troy.

Troy, Ill., was platted in 1819, the year after Illinois became the 21st state admitted to the union. It did not incorporate until 1857, according to a Madison County Historical Society publication.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis is looking forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price there. Face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver’s license at The Spirit.

After Troy, The Spirit is scheduled to be at the Ault Truck Show in Ault, Colo., on Aug. 7 and then on Aug. 9-11 at the Petro Stopping Center in Racine, Wis.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL