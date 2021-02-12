OOIDA’s tour trailer stops in Laredo, Texas

It is lucky that there are plenty of free face masks on OOIDA’s tour trailer, with its upcoming stop in Laredo, Texas

Laredo has been great, generally, the many times the Spirit of the American Trucker has stopped there. The sun is nice and the food good, but with this visit city leaders admit they are facing runaway COVID-19 spread.

“We had a double whammy there, being medically underserved and then having a low amount of vaccines,” City Health Authority Victor Treviño told The Texas Tribune.

Even so, the Spirit of the American Trucker is scheduled to spend the weekend there. The Spirit is scheduled Feb. 13-15 to be at the Laredo TA Travel Center at the Beltway Parkway exit from I-35, Exit 13.

The Laredo TA has parking for 336 tractor-trailers. The Country Pride full-service restaurant was temporarily closed but is now open for limited seating, according to the website.

In March, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues a disaster proclamation mandating face masks to be worn by anyone in a business or other public indoor space and wherever maintaining social distancing is not possible between persons not in the same household. Check out this declaration and other federal and state orders here.

On top of that, city leaders declared a weekend curfew that ends Feb. 15 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. for all social activities not occurring at an a business. Here is the report from KGNS.tv.

In addition to having masks and wearing one himself, Osburn has plenty of cleaning supplies on hand to regularly disinfect the trailer between visits.

Long, scenic drive

The drive from El Paso was 600 miles. Osburn got to see the Rio Grande River off the right quite a bit of the time.

The headwaters of the Rio Grande are near Alamosa, Colo. It runs 1,895 miles.

Before he gets to Laredo, near Del Rio, Texas, Osburn will cross over the Amistad Reservoir, built in 1963-69. The reservoir covers 65,000 acres.

The dam was built for flood control, water conservation, hydroelectric power, and recreation. There are Mexican and U.S. hydroelectric power plants in the dam.

TA dedicated to Henry Albert

The Laredo TA is dedicated to Henry Albert, who was named a Citizen Driver in 2014.

The Citizen Driver program recognizes professional drivers who are leaders in citizenship, safety, health and wellness, community involvement, and leadership.

Albert has served on the OOIDA Board of Directors. He also was a founding member of the Trucking Solutions Group and served on the National Association of Small Trucking Companies.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello to Osburn. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Free face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver’s license at The Spirit. You also can get forms for drivers without medical insurance to get flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccine vouchers at The Spirit.

After Laredo, The Spirit is scheduled for Texas stops in San Antonio, Beaumont, Hillsboro, Carl’s Corner and Terrell.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL