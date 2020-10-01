OOIDA’s tour trailer stops in Hebron, Ohio

OOIDA’s tour trailer visits the Crossroads of Ohio for its next stop. That is Hebron, Ohio.

The Spirit of the American Trucker tour trailer is scheduled to be at the Hebron TA on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3.

The Hebron TA is at the junction of I-70 and Ohio Route 37. That is Exit 126 from I-70.

There are 130 parking places for big trucks there. The Bob Evans restaurant is open, but the web-posted hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

The Hebron TA is dedicated to OOIDA life member Michael Zanella, who was named a TA & Petro Citizen Driver in 2016, the same year Jon Osburn, skipper of the Spirit of the American Trucker tour trailer, was given the honor. The Citizen Driver award recognizes drivers who earn public respect for our industry through good citizenship, safety, community involvement, health and wellness, and leadership.

According to the Travel Center – TA & Petro Facebook page, Zanella plans to stop by The Spirit to say hello.

Just east of the Hebron TA is Buckeye Lake, which is not far from the interstate. In 2017, that stretch of I-70 was closed because of flooding. The local newspaper’s account includes a video of the flooding.

Crossroads of Ohio

Hebron back in the day was a rowdy, rambunctious place. That is because the Ohio and Erie Canal crossed under the National Road there. The community became known as the Crossroads of Ohio.

The 308-mile canal connected Lake Erie at Cleveland, Ohio, with the Ohio River at Portsmouth, Ohio. It was constructed through Hebron in 1827-28. Until railroads took over, the canal was busy. It has been made into a recreation area.

The National Road was the first major improved highway in the United States built by the federal government. It was built from 1811 to 1837. The 620-mile road connected the Potomac and Ohio rivers. It was completed through Hebron in 1834 and crossed over the canal.

Many questions about new hours of service regs

The question of the day for every day in the past week has been about the new hours or service regulation that went into effect Sept. 29, Osburn said. The new regulations give drivers more flexibility in case there are unforeseen problems on the road or they need to break up their drive time for whatever reason.

A series of five videos explaining what those changes are and how they can affect your driving operation has been released by the OOIDA Foundation, the research and education arm of OOIDA. Osburn said those videos are very helpful and have helped clear up some questions.

The first video in the series gives a broad overview and the other four focus on areas that have been updated: short-haul exception, adverse driving condition, 30-minute rest break, and the sleeper berth provision.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has created an online tool to help clear up questions too.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello to Osburn. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Free face masks are available at The Spirit. You also can get forms for uninsured drivers to get flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccine vouchers at The Spirit.

After Hebron, OOIDA’s tour trailer is scheduled for another Ohio stop, this time in Lodi, which is west of Akron.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL