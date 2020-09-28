OOIDA’s tour trailer stops in Clayton, Ind.

With the Guilty By Association Truck Show livestreaming event in the rearview mirror, OOIDA’s tour trailer heads to Indiana and then to a couple of stops in Ohio.

The Spirit of the American Trucker tour trailer is scheduled to stop Sept 29-30 at the Clayton, Ind., TA Travel Center. It is at I-70 and state Road 59. That is Exit 59 from I-70.

Clayton is less than 30 miles southwest of Indianapolis. The Clayton TA has 100 parking spots for trucks. The Country Pride dining room is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The city’s name honors Kentucky politician Henry Clay, who was a U.S. representative, senator, secretary of state and presidential candidate. He was known as the “Great Compromiser” for his ability to reconcile differences between the North and South in the years before the Civil War. First named “Clayville” in 1851, the name was modified to “Clayton” because another community in the state had claimed the first name.

The Hoosier State

Clayton is in the Hoosier State, a nickname with no clear etymology. The most substantive source of the name is that “hoosier” was used in part of the South in the 1800s for woodsmen or rough hill people. Such people were considered uncouth or ill-mannered. The word derives form the Anglo-saxon word “hoo,” meaning “hill” or “high.” That evolved to “hoozer” in the Cumberland, England, dialect.

But here are other theories for the source of the name, according to a paper from Indiana University:

A setter would respond “Who’s yere?” when someone hailed a pioneer cabin in Indiana, and that evolved into hoosier.

Indiana rivermen would beat up or “hush” adversaries and became known as “hushers,” which morphed into hoosier.

Indiana flatboat men hauled cargos of corn, which in a Native American language was called “hoosa.”

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello to Osburn. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Free face masks are available at The Spirit. You also can get forms for uninsured drivers to get flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccine vouchers at The Spirit.

After Clayton, OOIDA’s tour trailer is scheduled to stop Monday and Tuesday in Hebron, Ohio.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL