OOIDA’s tour trailer skipper looks forward to a Texas Thanksgiving

Jon Osburn, skipper of OOIDA’s tour trailer, is looking forward to Thanksgiving dinner in Amarillo, Texas.

The Spirit of the American Trucker is scheduled Nov. 25-28 to be at the Evan “Buddy” Haston Petro in Amarillo. It is near I-40 and Lakeside Drive, Exit 75 from the interstate.

The Buddy Haston Amarillo Petro Stopping Center has 280 parking spots for tractor-trailers.

Good news: The Iron Skillet dining room is open. Even better news: drivers with a CDL get a free meal at participating Iron Skillet restaurants from 11 a.m. to close on Thanksgiving Day. It will be a traditional meal of turkey with dressing, ham, salad, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie.

Osburn said he hopes drivers remember to tip the wait staff even if the meal is free.

On Friday or Saturday, Osburn says he might visit Big Texan Steak Ranch to see if anyone takes up the giant steak challenge there.

The Big Texan Steak Ranch has been there since 1960. For decades, the restaurant has offered a free 72-ounce steak dinner to anyone who could eat it within one hour. It is less than a mile from the Petro.

The Evan “Buddy” Haston Petro is named for an OOIDA life member from North Richland Hills, Texas, who was one of five drivers to earn the truck stop chain’s Citizen Driver award for 2017. He is a U.S. Army veteran who is active in his church and has logged more than 6 million crash-free miles during his career.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello to Osburn. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Free face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver’s license at The Spirit. You also can get forms for uninsured drivers to get flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccine vouchers at The Spirit.

After Amarillo, OOIDA’s tour trailer is scheduled to stop Nov 30 through Dec 2

in Milan, N.M.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL