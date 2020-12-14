OOIDA’s tour trailer rolls into Eden, Idaho

A Travelers’ Oasis awaits the skipper of OOIDA’s tour trailer in Eden, Idaho.

The Spirit of the American Trucker is scheduled Dec. 15-17 to stop at the Travelers’ Oasis Truck Plaza in Eden. It is at Exit 182 from I-84.

Travelers’ Oasis has been in Eden since 1979. It is an Ambest truck stop, which is a member-owned network of independent truck stops and service centers.

There is an Oasis dog run there, so Sassi, canine co-pilot of OOIDA tour trailer skipper Jon Osburn, will have a place to stretch her legs.

The Garden of Eden restaurant awaits Osburn. The menu looks like he will be eating pretty well. The restaurant has been serving food since 1985.

Travelers’ Oasis also has a food court featuring Taco Time, Blimpies and Krispy Krunchy Chicken. The food court decor follows a biblical Garden of Eden theme and includes a waterfall, live plants, large rock formations and a big tree with a serpent hanging over the tables.

Less than 15 miles north of Travelers’ Oasis is the Mindoka National Historic Site. It is the site of an internment camp where people of Japanese ancestry living near the West Coast were incarcerated during World War II. Read more about the historic site and history here.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello to Osburn. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Free face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver’s license at The Spirit. You also can get forms for uninsured drivers to get flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccine vouchers at The Spirit.

After Eden, OOIDA’s tour trailer is scheduled to stop Dec. 18-20 in Boise, Idaho.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL