OOIDA’s tour trailer rolls into Columbia, S.C.

November 6, 2020

Chuck Robinson

|

On Monday, look for OOIDA’s tour trailer in Columbia, S.C., the state’s capital.

The Spirit of the American Trucker is scheduled to be at the Columbia Petro from Monday through Wednesday, Nov 9-11.

The Columbia Petro is off I-77 at Bluff Road, Exit 5. There are 134 parking spots for big trucks there plus a Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant, which is open from 10 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Near the Columbia Petro is a Love’s travel stop plus a Tyson Foods facility and a couple of steel companies, Owen Steel Co. and Chatham Steel.

This Petro is one of the newest in the system, says Jon Osburn, skipper of The Spirit. Not only is it a full service truck stop, but there is also a bowling alley there, Beltline Lanes.

“A full-service truck-stop and bowling alley! Who would have ever have thought?” Osburn said.

I-74 through Columbia is called the William Earle Berne Beltway. The honoree served three four-year terms as a member of the South Carolina State Highways and Public Transportation Commission and then three more terms as chairman. In 1980, the beltway was named for him and he was named honorary chairman for life, according to info at the Historical Marker Database.

Word from the road

Some drivers had some glowing praise for OOIDA’s commentary on Tesla’s Full-Driving System, Osburn said.

OOIDA sent a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to explain that using highways as a test track for unfinished and unproven technology was dangerous. And calling the system “Full-Self Driving” was misleading and inaccurate.

“We are dismayed with the Administration’s lack of oversight of automated driving technologies currently deployed on public roadways that jeopardize truckers’ safety,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer states in the letter.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello to Osburn. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Free face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver’s license at The Spirit. You also can get forms for uninsured drivers to get flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccine vouchers at The Spirit.

After Columbia, OOIDA’s tour trailer is scheduled to stop Nov. 13-15 at Bucksville, Ala.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL

PrePass
Chuck Robinson

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.

Related News

IFTA fuel tax

South Carolina

Sticker shock? States increase fuel tax

Eight states have changed their fuel tax – with six of them increasing what you’ll pay. Also, a large motor carrier gets some leniency on ELD rules.

By Mark Reddig | July 09

hair testing for drug use

News

Hair testing guideline comments due Nov. 9

A notice of guidelines regarding hair testing in federal workplaces is open to public comment through Nov. 9.

By Mark Schremmer | November 06

COVID-19 coronavirus resources

News

COVID-19: The latest info brought to you by OOIDA and Land Line

OOIDA & Land Line are compiling information specifically for truckers on COVID-19 regulatory relief and the statewide crowd and restaurant restrictions. We are updating this page regularly as the news breaks.

By Land Line Staff | November 06

Statehouse elections reveal minimal change

News

Statehouse elections reveal minimal change

More than 80% of state legislative seats were on fall ballots, but there was minimal shifting of party control in statehouse elections.

By Keith Goble | November 05