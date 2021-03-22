OOIDA’s tour trailer parks in Glendale, Ky.

The next stop for OOIDA’s tour trailer was expected to be the traditional penultimate stop before the Mid-America Trucking Show. In a normal year, if you can recall that long ago.

But no, for the second year in a row MATS has been postponed. The Spirit of the American Trucker will nevertheless stop at the Petro in Glendale, Ky, on March 23-25.

Show organizers plan to present MATS 50 in 2022 on March 24-26.

The Glendale Petro is at Exit 86 from I-65. There are 263 parking spots for tractor-trailers, and the Iron Skillet dining room is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kentucky Turnpike

I-65 runs 137 miles from the Kentucky-Tennessee border just north of Nashville to Louisville, Ky. Part of it is labeled on maps as the Kentucky Turnpike, which was a 39-mile highway that opened in 1957. Where are the toll booths or the EZ-Pass transponders?

Gone. Financed by bonds that were repaid with toll revenue, the bonds were paid off in 1975, 19 years ahead of schedule, so the tolls were removed. That same year, it became part of I-65, which already connected to the northern and southern ends of the turnpike. KentuckyRoads.com has a brief history.

Here is a history from Bullitt County, Ky.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello to Osburn. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price there. Face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver’s license at The Spirit. You also can get forms for drivers without medical insurance to get flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccine vouchers at The Spirit.

After Glendale, The Spirit is scheduled to stop March 27-29 in London, Ohio.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit.