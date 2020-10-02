OOIDA’s tour trailer on Sunday heads to Lodi, Ohio

Sunday will find OOIDA’s tour trailer in Lodi, Ohio.

The Spirit of the American Trucker tour trailer is scheduled to be at the Lodi, Ohio, TA Travel Center on Sunday through Tuesday, Oct 4-6.

The Lodi TA is at the junction of I-71 with I-76 /Route 224. That is exit 209 from I-76.

The Lodi TA has 237 parking spots for tractor-trailers. The Country Pride restaurant is open, and there’s also a Popeye’s, Burger King and Starbucks there.

Lodi is about 30 miles west of Akron, Ohio, and 50 miles south of Cleveland.

Lodi earworm

I am sure the Creedence Clearwater Revival song “Lodi” referred to the city in California, but Jon may as well listen to the tune and sing the chorus line while he’s at the Ohio Lodi.

“Oh, Lord, stuck in Lodi again,” the chorus goes.

Not that Osburn ever feels stuck anywhere. He enjoys talking to drivers, and there is always another stop coming soon.

The town was settled by a family named Harris, and at first it was called Harrisonville. However, there was confusion and mail mix-ups with another community of that name, so it was changed, according to the Village of Lodi website. At an 1892 town meeting when the name was changed and the town incorporated, someone recited a poem titled “Napoleon at the Bridge,” which narrated an incident in 1796 at the Battle of Lodi in northern Italy. That may have been the inspiration for the name.

In Hebron, Ohio

At the last stop for The Spirit in Hebron, Ohio, Jon Osburn, skipper of OOIDA’s tour trailer, said he was really impressed with how many people were wearing masks. People are taking the wear-a-mask message seriously, he said.

Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statewide mask order in July requiring people 10 years old and older to wear masks indoors in public facilities; outdoors with people who are not family members where 6-foot social distancing is not possible; and while using public transportation, such as a taxi or ride-sharing.

You can get read about this order and orders for all other states at Land Line’s online resource guide.

Osburn also got to hang with another Citizen Driver honoree. Osburn was named a TA & Petro Citizen Driver in 2016, the same year that OOIDA life member Michael Zanella joined the Citizen Driver ranks. As part of the honor of being named a Citizen Driver, a TA & Petro truck stop is dedicated to the honoree. The Hebron TA has been dedicated to Zanella, and he made it a point to stop by on Friday.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello to Osburn. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Free face masks are available at The Spirit. You also can get forms for uninsured drivers to get flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccine vouchers at The Spirit.

After Lodi, OOIDA’s tour trailer is scheduled to stop in Bloomsburg, Pa., which is west of Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL