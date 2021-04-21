OOIDA’s tour trailer heads to the St. Louis area

Foristell, Mo., is the next scheduled stop for OOIDA’s tour trailer, the Spirit of the American Trucker.

Marty Ellis, the skipper of The Spirit, is scheduled Thursday through Saturday, April 22-24, to be at the Foristell TA. It is at the junction of I-70 with Route W. That is exit 203 from the interstate highway.

The Foristell TA is in the western fringe of the St. Louis metropolitan area. There is parking for 95 tractor-trailers there. The Country Pride restaurant dining room is open, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Foristell straddles the St. Charles-Warren county line. It is named for a prominent citizen who immigrated to the area from Ireland and became a tobacco farmer, cattle rancher and landowner. The town originated as “Millville” in 1856.

What drivers are talking about

You never know what drivers want to talk about. Some drivers at the previous stop in Mount Vernon, Mo., in the southwest corner of the state, had questions about using products with CBD oil, Ellis said.

All Ellis could tell them was be careful. Because professional truck drivers are in a federally regulated industry, federal law pre-empts state laws that might legalize marijuana or products derived from marijuana, like CBD oil.

In addition, since there is no regulated testing of CBD products, even if the label says it has no THC, the psychotropic compound in marijuana, in it a consumer can’t be certain. Drivers have been caught using products labeled “THC-free” but testing positive for marijuana use.

Here is a Land Line story about the U.S. Department of Transportation warning drivers of using CBD products.

Here is an OOIDA video about “What truckers need to know about CBD oils and marijuana laws.”

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis is looking forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price there. Face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver’s license at The Spirit. Also, drivers without medical insurance can get vouchers to get flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccines.

After Foristell, The Spirit is scheduled to stop April 26-28 in Bloomington, Ill.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL