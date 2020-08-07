OOIDA’s tour trailer heads to Portage, Wis.

The Spirit of the American Trucker, OOIDA’s tour trailer, takes a break between truck shows in Portage, Wis.

OOIDA’s tour trailer is scheduled to stop at the Petro in Portage on Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 10-12. It is at the juncture of I-90/I-94 and Highway 78 S. That is Exit 108A from the interstate. I-39 also angles into the tangle of roads there.

The Portage Petro has 300 parking spots for big trucks. According to the website, the Iron Skillet dining room is open, which may be a relief for some fast-food-weary drivers.

Jon Osburn, skipper of The Spirit, heads to Portage from the Tower Tree Truck Classic in Greenburg, Ind. After the stop in Portage, The Spirit is scheduled to stop at the Waupun Truck-n-Show in Waupun, Wis., on Aug. 14-15.

The city of Portage’s name derives from it being at a narrow neck of land between the Fox and Wisconsin rivers, the city explains. The Fox River connects to the St. Lawrence River and then the Atlantic Ocean. The Wisconsin River flows to the Mississippi River and beyond. The city is where traders had to portage, or carry their cargo, from one river to the other.

Eventually, the Portage Canal was built to connect the rivers via locks and dams. The canal closed in 1951. While it is no longer a transportation route, the area is used for recreation and there are plans to reopening some of the locks and dams on the Fox.

Photos from the Tower Tree Truck Classic

Osburn snapped a few photos during setup for the Tower Tree Truck Classic. Nice-looking trucks.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello to Jon Osburn, its skipper. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Free face masks are available at The Spirit. You also can get vouchers for flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccines from Jon.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit.