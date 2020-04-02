OOIDA’s tour trailer heads to New Paris, Ohio

Jon Osburn, skipper of OOIDA’s tour trailer, has seen London, so now he is off to see New Paris. Both in Ohio, oh là là.

The Spirit of the American Trucker is scheduled to be at the New Paris Petro on April 3-5. It is at the junction of I-70 and U.S. Highway 40, Exit 156B from I-70.

There are 197 truck parking spots there. In Land Line Staff Writer Tyson Fisher’s latest The Parking Zone column, he reported that TravelCenters of America, which operates the TA & Petro truck stops, is increasing the cleaning frequency of fuel pumps and pin pads. All truck parking remains in effect, including Reserve-It parking.

New Paris is about 75 miles east of Indianapolis and 40 miles west of Dayton, Ohio.

New Paris was not named directly for the famous city in France. New Paris was started by settlers from Paris, Ky., in 1817, and named for their former Kentucky home, according to a local historian featured in this video about the community.

She said a New Paris resident, Benjamin Hanby opened a music school there in 1864. He wrote the Christmas carol “Up on the Housetop” and “Jolly Old Saint Nicolas.”

It is a two-way street when professional drivers stop by OOIDA’s tour trailer. Jon is able to share updates from OOIDA HQ. News today that he shared with several drivers is about Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., pushing for an investment in the nation’s infrastructure as the next phase of COVID-19 relief. OOIDA has applauded DeFazio’s efforts. The Association has promised to help shape an infrastructure bill that will address the needs of truck drivers.

Jon also is always glad to get information from drivers, who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

For instance, he heard reports that I-40 in North Carolina westbound welcome center was closed. Land Line Staff Writer Tyson Fisher jumped on the story and got confirmation.

The I 40 westbound rest area is closed. No parking is open. The rest area for eastbound traffic, where the Welcome Center is located, is open. All the parking lots are open as well as the restrooms. The information center, however, is closed.

Drivers also have told him that in Texas the Laredo City Council has passed an ordinance threatening anyone not wearing a mask or bandana with a fine. According to the Laredo Morning News online, that report is spot on, and Land Line independently confirmed it with Laredo City Hall. Laredo residents who enter a building other than their home are required to cover their nose and mouth. Truckers exiting their trucks are also subject to the order.

The coronavirus crisis has many people concerned. That is why Jon, being a former paramedic, conscientiously cleans and disinfects surfaces between each visitor. He uses enough cleaning products for the smell to remind him of an emergency room, he says.

And Land Line Media has been on top of the crisis also. OOIDA and Land Line Media staff also have been regularly compiling the latest updates from federal and state governments on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

That isn’t the limit of Land Line Media’s coverage, though. Just yesterday, Land Line reported on Senators wanting to delay the USMCA trade pact because of COVID-19. Land Line also published a COVID-19 “how we got here” timeline, and caught up on the latest state stay-at-home orders, in addition to issues not related to the coronavirus.

If you see The Spirit tour truck, stop by and say hello to Jon. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Also, you can get vouchers for flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccines from Jon.

After New Paris, Jon and The Spirit are scheduled to stop in Brazil, Ind. Here is the schedule.