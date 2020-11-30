OOIDA’s tour trailer heads to New Mexico

OOIDA’s tour truck is headed to the “Land of Enchantment,” New Mexico.

The Spirit of the American Trucker is scheduled to be at the Milan, N.M., Petro on Nov 30-Dec 2. The Milan Petro is at the Horizon Road exit from I-40, Exit 79.

The Milan Petro has 200 parking spaces and the Iron Skillet is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for takeout only. For something a little exotic, the Spicy Bite Indian restaurant is across the street from the Milan Petro, and it is open for takeout, according to its Facebook page.

This morning, Jon Osburn, skipper of The Spirit, reported that the Navajo Nation has been hard hit by the coronavirus. The Navajo Nation reports nearly 16,500 positive COVID-19 cases and more than 650 deaths.

“This place is shut down like Fort Knox,” he said.

On top of that, it was 13 degrees at 6 a.m. there, he said.

Milan is next to Grants, N.M. Both are in the Zuni Mountains, which has Ponderosa pine forests, aspen-lined canyons, and red mesas. There are some scenic desert and mountain vistas to see from I-40.

I-40 through New Mexico parallels the famous Route 66.

Mining once was much more important to the area. Specifically, uranium mining. In fact, the New Mexico Mining Museum in Grants lays claim to having the world’s only simulated underground uranium mining museum. The museum is not open now, but keep it in mind for when the coronavirus crisis is over.

Uranium mining started in the area in the 1950s. Prices for uranium fell in the 1980s due to the lack of nuclear power plants being built, and most area mining operations closed, according to a report from the EPA.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello to Osburn. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Free face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver’s license at The Spirit. You also can get forms for uninsured drivers to get flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccine vouchers at The Spirit.

After Milan, OOIDA’s tour trailer is scheduled to stop Dec. 4-6 in Kingman, Ariz.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL