OOIDA’s tour trailer ends the year in Boise, Idaho

The last stop for the year for OOIDA’s tour trailer is at the TA Travel Center dedicated to the skipper of the Spirit of the American Trucker.

The Spirit is scheduled to be at the Boise, Idaho, TA for the weekend, Dec. 18-20. That is at Exit 54 from I-84.

It was dedicated as the J.D. “Doc” Osburn TA in 2016 when Osburn was named a Citizen Driver. TravelCenters of America, which operates TA & Petro truck stops, annually recognizes professional commercial vehicle drivers for their citizenship and contributions to the trucking industry. There were eight drivers named to the 2016 class of Citizen Drivers.

The Boise TA has parking for 171 tractor-trailers and a Country Pride restaurant that is up and running, open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The stop is a favorite of Osburn’s canine co-pilot, Sassi. The dog area there is her favorite potty place.

Come Monday, The Spirit gets parked and Osburn heads home through the end of the year. There may be a list of honey-dos waiting for him when he gets there. It won’t be all work, though. Some time with grandkids is going to be worked in too, and he gets to sleep in his real bed.

The open restaurant at the Boise TA is something he’s learned to not take for granted anymore after this year and the coronavirus shutdowns. He says giving restaurant staff some positive feedback is in order.

“These folks that feed us, they are trying to be there for us while we are out on the road and need to know they are appreciated,” he said.

Osburn plans to hit the road early in the new year, stopping Jan. 7 at the Petro Stopping Center in Sparks, Nev. It is a big truck stop with 400 parking spaces for tractor-trailers.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello to Osburn. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Free face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver’s license at The Spirit. You also can get forms for uninsured drivers to get flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccine vouchers at The Spirit.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL