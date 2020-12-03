OOIDA’s tour trailer continues west to Kingman, Ariz.

OOIDA’s tour trailer continues its trek west with a stop in Kingman, Ariz.

The Spirit of the American Trucker is scheduled to be at the Kingman TA on Dec. 4-6.



The Kingman TA is at the U.S. 59/West Beale Street exit from I-40, Exit 48. There are 115 parking spots for tractor-trailers there. There is a Black Bear Diner there, and the website says the dining room is open.

Kingman is just over 100 miles from Las Vegas. It is named for a railroad surveyor and construction supervisor.

Jon Osburn, skipper of The Spirit, spent Thanksgiving in Amarillo, Texas, where he not only had pumpkin pie at the diner there but also a big hunk of beef on Black Friday at The Big Texan restaurant.

He got to talk to other drivers on the road for Thanksgiving.

“When I asked members and drivers what they were thankful for, it was for the few people they work around that treat them with respect and treat them like humans,” he said.

On the other end of the nice-not nice spectrum are a large number of shippers and receivers that have strict no-contact policies and no restrooms nor any place to wash your hands.

“Over and over again I am hearing about no bathrooms, no porta-potties and, if they have a porta-potty, it hasn’t been serviced in weeks,” Osburn reported.

Some even have signs telling drivers that eating of any kind is prohibited on their property, he added. Add that to lumper fees and no detention time pay, and Osburn said by rights those folks should get a big lump of coal for Christmas.

Kingman as a city embraces being on the historic Route 66. It is home to the Arizona Route 66 Museum, which still is open for visitors. Also, here is a list of classic Route 66 motels, cafes and service stations in Kingman.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello to Osburn. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. He usually has copies of Land Line Magazine to hand out. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Free face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver’s license at The Spirit. You also can get forms for uninsured drivers to get flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccine vouchers at The Spirit.

After Kingman, OOIDA’s tour trailer is scheduled to stop Dec. 7-9 in Las Vegas

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL