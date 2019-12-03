If you have ever thought you’d like to be part of the OOIDA Board of Directors, now is the time to do something. It is nomination time.

In a mailed memo to the OOIDA membership, Robert Esler, chairman of the Nomination-Election Committee, announced that the biennial election cycle for alternate board members has officially begun. The nomination period began Nov. 15 and ends Dec. 31.

The Board of Directors election will take place in the fall of 2020. Those elected will be seated at the 2021 spring board meeting.

Here is how the Board of Director election process works.



Every two years OOIDA holds an election for board alternates. Alternates are elected to two-year terms by and from the membership. All current alternate board member terms expire in 2021, so it’s time to toss your hat in the ring now.

The Nomination-Election Committee has mailed nomination forms to all current dues-paying members. The nomination forms also are available online. You can find the form on the members only log-in feature on the OOIDA.com website. If you are a member and not registered on the website yet, send an email to CommunicationsDept@OOIDA.com to sign up.

Members can nominate themselves or another member. In order to run, a nominee must have a minimum of five consecutive years of commercial truck driving experience and five consecutive years of active Association membership immediately before the nomination.

Board of Director nominations are due Dec. 31. The Nomination-Election Committee will then verify minimum qualification and send out questionnaires asking for more detailed information. Successful candidates will be placed on the election ballots. Ballots will be sent to membership Nov. 15, 2020, and are due back Dec. 31, 2020.

To help voting members get to know the Board of Director nominees, Land Line Magazine will feature brief profiles on each of them in fall 2020. Portions of the interviews are scheduled to be aired on Land Line Now on Sirius XM satellite radio, Road Dog Channel 146.