OOIDA’s Pugh to testify at House subcommittee hearing

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh says that if lawmakers want to improve highway safety, they need to listen to what truck drivers have to say. Pugh plans to relay that message when he testifies next week at a House subcommittee hearing. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association represents small-business truckers and has about 150,000 members.

“The highway is a trucker’s office,” Pugh said. “No one cares more about highway safety than a trucker. So I will tell lawmakers to stop listening to truck safety groups and bureaucrats. Instead, they should listen to truckers.”

The House Highways and Transit subcommittee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, July 24 to examine the U.S. Department of Transportation’s regulatory and administrative agenda.

Although a full witness list for the hearing has not been released, Land Line has confirmed that Pugh will testify.

“It is always a great opportunity to testify,” Pugh said. “It gives us an opportunity to inform multiple lawmakers at one time about the issues that affect truckers on a daily basis. We will be reminding lawmakers how important truckers are to the supply chain and that every regulation – good or bad – has a drastic effect on not only truckers but the overall supply chain.”

Regulatory agenda

The Department of Transportation’s latest regulatory agenda includes several mandates largely opposed by truck drivers. Among those are rulemakings regarding speed limiters and automatic emergency braking systems.

A proposal to require speed limiters on commercial motor vehicles is projected to be released in May 2025. The DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has been persistent in its intent to mandate the speed-limiting devices even though there has not been a directive from Congress. Truckers argue that mandating speed limiters on the nation’s fleet would create dangerous speed differentials between cars and trucks.

A final rule to mandate automatic emergency brakes on heavy-duty vehicles is scheduled for January 2025. Truckers have argued that the technology should not be required until it is perfected, pointing to numerous reports of false activations.

FMCSA also plans to move forward with a rulemaking that most truckers are expected to support. The agency is projected to issue a notice of proposed rulemaking regarding broker transparency in October. OOIDA petitioned the agency to do so in 2020, because many brokers have been able to skirt current regulations requiring that transaction records be made available to carriers.

The hearing will be broadcast live on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee website. LL