OOIDA’s ‘Live From Exit 24’ to host Rep. Sam Graves

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, truck drivers will have the opportunity to ask the ranking member on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee questions regarding highway funding and other trucking issues.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-MO, is scheduled to be the featured guest on OOIDA’s new internet talk show, “Live From Exit 24.” The hourlong, audio-only show will be at 11 a.m. Central on Wednesday.

“As the top Republican on the U.S. House Transportation Committee, he has a lot of influence on trucking-related issues,” OOIDA wrote in an email to its members last week. “This is an opportunity for you to ask Congressman Graves a question about ongoing and upcoming legislative activity in D.C.”

As ranking member of House T&I, Graves is the top Republican on the committee, which oversees all modes of transportation including the aviation system, highways and bridges, transit and rail transportation, pipelines, and maritime and waterborne transportation. He was born in Tarkio, Mo., and attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he studied agriculture. He is a small businessman and sixth-generation farmer.

“Live From Exit 24” was created with the goal of expanding how OOIDA communicates with its members.

The show is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central every other Wednesday. The live show encourages truck drivers to call in with a question or comment. To be a part of the show’s fourth episode, call 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 11 a.m. Central time on Aug. 26.

The show is hosted by Mike Matousek, OOIDA’s manager of government affairs.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the Live From Exit 24 website, OOIDA’s YouTube channel, or on OOIDA’s Facebook page.

Previous episodes included such guests as FMCSA’s Jim Mullen and Joe DeLorenzo, OOIDA President Todd Spencer, and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh.