OOIDA’s ‘Live From Exit 24’ to cover PRO Act

The PRO Act will be the topic of conversation on the next “Live From Exit 24.”

OOIDA opposes the bill, saying it believes it would lead to the strict ABC Test being expanded to classify workers under other laws.

“I think the PRO Act actually resembles much of AB5, in that they basically took a meat cleaver to address an issue that probably really requires a scalpel,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said on the March 10 “Live From Exit 24” show. “There are issues over independence and misclassification, but it’s a lot, and probably too much.”

Host Mike Matousek, manager of government affairs at OOIDA, will welcome Greg Reed from the Cullen Law Firm and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh to the March 24 show.

Every other Wednesday, “Live From Exit 24,” OOIDA’s live, hourlong internet talk show, brings listeners insightful discussions on the regulatory and legislative issues that matter to truckers.

To be a part of the upcoming episode, call 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 11 a.m. Central time on March 24.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page or on OOIDA’s YouTube channel.

Past episodes of “Live From Exit 24” are archived on the show’s website.

During the March 10 episode of “Live From Exit 24,” Spencer and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh joined Matousek to discuss the next highway bill, truck parking and speed limiters.

“How many times do we have to cover the same ground and talk the same issues,” Spencer said. “There are also going to be times and places where speed limits are too slow or too fast. A well trained and well-motivated professional driver is the best speed limiter.”

To influence any potential changes, it’s critical drivers voice their opinions.

“There’s nothing fair about tolls,” Pugh said. “When I was driving, I would pay between $10,000 and $12,000 a year just in tolls. Truckers need to get involved and discourage some of the rumors about what happens with added parking,”

“If the country is going to continue to be reliant on trucks, this requires some type of action,” Spencer said. “This is an issue drivers are going to have to communicate with lawmakers on. Rest areas aren’t just for trucks, they’re for everyone on the road.”

“Live From Exit 24” launched last year as a way to expand OOIDA’s communication with members and to hear directly from drivers across the industry.

OOIDA is asking for truck drivers to fill out a survey to let the Association know how you are liking the show so far.