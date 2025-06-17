OOIDA’s IT team warns of possible cyberattacks

With rising threats to cybersecurity facing the industry, truckers can keep their information safe by following a few simple tips.

During a recent episode of Land Line Now, Jason Lutes and Aaron Phillips of OOIDA’s Information Technology Department joined the show to share ways drivers can protect themselves from cyberattacks.

According to Phillips, one way that scammers are gaining access to personal information is through USB devices left in high-traffic areas. While finding a flash drive lying on the ground may seem harmless, scammers use the devices as a type of “Trojan horse” to gain access to computers and the information within.

“If you see a USB device out in the parking lot, please don’t pick it up and put it in your computer,” Phillips said. “You don’t know where it’s been. You don’t know what’s on it. And it could be designed to deliver some sort of bad payload to basically allow remote access (to your computer).”

Listen below to Land Line Now’s complete segment on cybersecurity and best practices for truckers.

The same is true for USB cables at public charging stations. Phillips said that scammers can modify the cables, loading them with viruses and dangerous software. While charging cables can be helpful in a pinch, Phillips said the safest route for charging your devices is by using a wall charging brick.

It’s not only physical USB devices that can pose a cybersecurity risk. Lutes said that truckers should also be cautious about public Wi-Fi.

“Whenever you are on a free Wi-Fi network, you are out in the open for anyone who is connected to that network,” Lutes said. “So, if you’re on there, someone else can use scanning tools to find everyone else, and then they can start trying to access your device. Once they access your device, it’s fair game for them.”

After scammers have gained access, they can steal logins for email and other personal accounts on a device, opening the door for a host of issues.

Overall, the best practice is to avoid using public Wi-Fi. Lutes advised that if you have to use it, your device should be equipped with a firewall, antivirus software and “any other possible tool” to protect yourself from cyberattack. LL

