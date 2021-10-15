OOIDA’s decades of advocacy for truckers leads to Hall of Fame

It’s official. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is in the Hall of Fame.

OOIDA, along with trucking radio personality Dave Nemo and the founders of Cummins Engine Co. and Mack Trucks, were the inaugural inductees into the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame. The honor was presented during a ceremony on Friday, Oct. 15, at the American Trucking Historical Society in Kansas City, Mo.

“No transport industry Hall of Fame could exist without paying homage to these elite inductees,” Tom Mullen, ATIL Hall of Fame chair, said in a news release. “The impact they have on the industry is ongoing and everlasting. The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame honors the pioneers of the trucking industry, whether they are drivers, company owners, or innovators to the industry.”

OOIDA is being honored for its efforts in fighting for the rights of truck drivers and small-business owners since it started in 1973.

A brass plaque for each of the four inductees will be hung on the main wall of the ATIL Hall of Fame, housed at the American Trucking Historical Society.

Other ATIL Hall of Fame inductees:

Clessie Cummins was the inventor and founder of Cummins Engines.

The Mack brothers (John and Gus) were the founders of the Mack Truck Co.

Dave Nemo is a radio personality on Sirius XM who is celebrating his 50th year on trucking radio.

ATHS 50th anniversary

In addition to the induction ceremony, the ATHS is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The organization was founded in March 1971 in Dearborn Heights, Mich. It moved to Birmingham, Ala., in 1977, and then to Kansas City, Mo., in 2001.

An ATHS open house for members is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16. LL

