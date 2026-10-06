OOIDA’s Compliance Connection makes change to benefit members

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s Compliance Connection has helped members simplify the process of maintaining compliance for years. Now, that process is getting a bit easier.

Through the program, OOIDA offers carriers a program that helps them stay compliant with driver files, vehicle maintenance and other record-keeping programs. Recently, OOIDA’s Compliance Connection switched to using a new program called Compliance Safety Manager.

The new system has the same great features that members are used to, with an easier-to-navigate homepage and a more user-friendly design.

Existing Compliance Connection members have already had their information transferred to the new system and have received an email with their new login credentials.

A video on how to change your password after accessing the new system can be found below.

More information on OOIDA’s program can be found here, or call 816-229-5791 to get your business signed up today. LL