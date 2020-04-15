OOIDA: White House needs small-business truckers in industry groups

April 15, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

The White House team picked to help lead the nation’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic includes representatives from corporate trucking fleets but no owner-operators or small-business truckers.

Now the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is asking its 160,000 members to reach out and demand their voices be added to President Donald Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups.

“We’re extremely disappointed the White House has ignored small trucking businesses in favor of publicly traded mega carriers, who certainly won’t use their positions to address your needs,” the Association wrote in its Call to Action. “Hell, most don’t even know what the needs of owner-operators or professional drivers are under normal circumstances, let alone during a national crisis.”

The Call to Action was prompted by the president’s April 14 announcement of the formation of a collection of businesses and industry associations who will work with the White House to help the nation emerge from the COVID-19 crisis.

In a news release the Trump White House said “these bipartisan groups of American leaders will work together with the White House to chart the path forward toward a future of unparalleled American prosperity.” Read the full list here.

“Unfortunately, the White House failed to include a representative of owner-operators and small-business truckers,” OOIDA wrote. “Instead, corporate executives from the nation’s largest trucking companies have been selected to represent our entire industry.”

Although the transportation working group includes representatives from, FedEx, UPS, JB Hunt, YRC, and the American Trucking Associations, OOIDA points out that 96% of registered motor carriers are small businesses, rather than mega fleets.

The Association asks its members to keep sending feedback to Questions@OOIDA.com. OOIDA and Land Line are collaborating on a continually updated resources page for truckers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

