OOIDA warns of fuel card scam

Scam emails, appearing to be from WEX or Fleet One, are being sent to Truckers Advantage fuel card holders.

These scam messages prompt the recipient to copy and paste a link before entering a login code to avoid their account being closed.

OOIDA has received calls from members who have been targeted by the scam. The Association confirmed this correspondence is fraudulent and was not sent by OOIDA or its partners.

WEX, OOIDA’s fuel card partner, said it will never send unsolicited emails asking for an account number, card number, PIN or other sensitive information.

Any scam emails should be deleted immediately.

“Many businesses have experienced increasingly sophisticated and numerous phishing attacks through emails and phone calls to obtain their online account credentials,” WEX said in a statement. “Never click on email links or give up your credentials over the phone to unverified sources.”

Avoiding a scam

Scammers continuously adapt their tactics, but basic security measures can protect from common scams.

Utilize these strategies to help safeguard your accounts:

Always be cautious when receiving unexpected emails, calls or messages.

Avoid sharing personal information, account numbers, card numbers, usernames, passwords or one-time codes.

Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails or texts. If the message seems unusual, contact a company directly using a verified number to confirm its legitimacy.

If you suspect a call is a scam, hang up and call back using a number from an official source.

Independently confirm urgent requests for payment or sensitive information (like personal information or bank account information).

Don’t rely on contact information provided in a communication.

Use multi-factor authentication to secure your accounts, especially those with sensitive information.

Regularly check your online activity, card and purchase activity along with regularly reviewing your statements for unusual activity.

Always review who has access to your account and purchasing methods.

WEX offers customer support services 24/7 at 833-225-5939. Reference the number on the card or invoice and select the appropriate department or product. LL

