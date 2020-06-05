After reviewing the $494 billion highway bill that was released by Rep. Peter DeFazio on June 3, OOIDA leaders said they were pleased with some of the provisions in the bill as well as some of the potential provisions that were kept out.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and OOIDA Manager of Government Affairs Mike Matousek discussed the INVEST in America Act in a video released on Thursday, June 4.

OOIDA breaks it down

OOIDA supports several provisions in the bill, including increased funding for highway construction, $250 million for truck parking projects, new restrictions on tolling, provisions that will help limit excessive detention time and predatory lease-to-own schemes, as well as further analysis on H-1B visa use within the trucking industry.

The initial bill also does not include several mandates OOIDA has opposed, including speed limiters or side underride guards, an increase in weight limits, an increase in minimum insurance requirements, or the DRIVE-Safe Act, which would move toward allowing 18-year-olds to operate a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce.

“We’re still going through it all. The bill was just released, but we’re very excited about some of the truck parking language, some of the stuff on detention time, and some of the stuff on lease-purchase agreements,” Matousek said. “All of that is pretty good. We still want to make some changes to each of those, and we likely will. Equally as important … there is no speed limiter mandate, there is no side underride guard mandate, there is no increase to insurance minimums, there is no DRIVE-Safe Act, and there is no increase to truck size and weight. The exclusion of those things is really, really good, too.”

On the downside, OOIDA said it takes issue with provisions in the bill that would return CSA scores to public view “before the system has been perfected.” OOIDA also opposes provisions to further legitimize oral fluids testing and to delay FMCSA’s hours-of-service final rule.

“There are some other provisions in the bill that give us a little bit of concern, but there is a long way to go in the legislative process,” Matousek said. “We will have many opportunities to make some changes.”

The full text of the INVEST in America Act can be found here.

There is also a bill summary and a fact sheet.

The T&I Committee will consider the INVEST in America Act at a markup meeting scheduled for June 17. The current surface transportation authorization expires Sept. 30.

OOIDA said it will be its mission work to improve on the existing bill while keeping such provisions as a speed limiter mandate from being included as an amendment.

“Honestly, for the 16 years I’ve been at OOIDA as a board member and now working here, this is one of the best highway bills I’ve seen so far,’” Pugh said. “It’s a long way. There are markups and a lot of things that can happen in the near term and far term. But I think this is a real hat’s off to OOIDA and our members for picking up the phone and calling your elected representatives and telling them what you need out here as drivers.”

OOIDA asked for its members to send their feedback on the bill to Questions@OOIDA.com.