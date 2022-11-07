OOIDA tour trailer tour of California ends in Barstow

Today and tomorrow, Marty Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer are in Barstow, Calif. It’s the last stop on this fall’s tour of the Golden State.

Later this week, Ellis is scheduled to be in Tonopah, Ariz., for a couple of days before heading toward Grain Valley, Mo., for the fall OOIDA Board of Directors meeting.

The Barstow TA Travel Center is on the Lenwood Road exit from I-15, Exit 178. It has parking for 303 tractor-trailers. There’s a Black Bear Diner there to serve sit-down, not-in-the-cab meals.

Barstow is in the Mohave Desert. The Mohave National Preserve is east of Barstow between two interstate highways. Three major highways meet in Barstow, I-15, I-40 and state Highway 58. Barstow is a little over 100 miles from Los Angeles.

Ellis regularly discusses what he sees and hears from drivers on the road during Friday Land Line Now broadcasts. Last Friday he talked about people’s fascination with posting videos of awkward or dangerous mishaps on the road. In part of the discussion, he recounted on a recent morning walk meeting a new driver who was struggling with backing his trailer into a parking spot without nicking the neighboring truck.

“You could tell he was to that really panicked stage, where he would either sit there until the lot emptied out, or waited until he could find somebody, or he would go and do something and make a mistake and cost him the whole day with having to fill out accident forms and all that,” Ellis said.

Ellis told the driver that, of course, he would help him out. That was more important than taking a video and posting it on social media for the clicks. And everyone has made stupid mistakes, he added.

“Go out and ask that person if they need some help. Maybe go out and help somebody before they actually do make that mistake, like running into somebody” Ellis said.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit.

After Barstow, Calif., Ellis plans to stop Nov. 10-11 in Tonopah, Ariz.

