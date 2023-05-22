OOIDA tour trailer stops in York, Neb.

From the Semi Crazy Cornfield Round Up at Waspy’s Truck Stop in western Iowa, Marty Ellis has hauled the OOIDA tour trailer to York, Neb.

Ellis plans to park the Spirit of the American Trucker tour trailer May 22-23 at the York Petro.

The York Petro is at I-18 and U.S. Highway 81, Exit 353 from the interstate.

York is 50 miles west of Lincoln, Neb. The Petro truck stop there has parking for 250 tractor-trailers. There’s an Iron Skillet sit-down restaurant there.

Semi Crazy Cornfield Round Up

If Ellis had a “to-do” list while visiting the Semi Crazy Cornfield Round Up at Waspy’s Truck Stop, he pretty much got it all done:

Saw some cool trucks as well as some other choice vehicles with wheels. You can judge for yourself whether the trucks were cool below.

Got to meet the organizers, Dave and Deb Gammell, who are great folks.

Experienced the automatic truck wash.

Met Albert the Bull, a 23-foot-tall Hereford concrete statue, which is a short walk from Waspy’s.

Waspy’s was a great truck stop, Ellis said. The showers were nice, with great hot water, great water pressure and you didn’t have to purchase fuel or anything else to use one. There is a washer and dryer to use for free, plus there is a good selection of food options.

The truck wash did the job well, Ellis said, but it isn’t where the truck is parked and the robots clean it. Drivers get to steer their trucks through at a crawl. At times the water and soap make seeing clearly difficult.

Here are some more shots from the show, courtesy of Dave Gammell

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership with the OOIDA 50th anniversary promotion of two years for $50. That’s a $40 savings. You can use the promotion as many times as you like.

After York, Ellis plans to head to Johnson’s Corner, Colo., and then he plans to haul the OOIDA tour trailer to Laramie, Wyo.

Find upcoming Spirit stops here. LL