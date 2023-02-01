OOIDA tour trailer stops in Tallulah, La.

Marty Ellis has a second stop in Louisiana with the OOIDA tour trailer before he takes a break for some trailer repairs.

Ellis plans on Thursday to have the Spirit of the American Trucker trailer in Tallulah, La. Ellis will be parked at the Tallulah TA Travel Center through Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Tallulah TA is at Exit 171 from I-20. It has parking for 135 tractor-trailers and a Country Pride sit-down diner.

Tallulah is 170 miles across upper Louisiana from Shreveport, Ellis’ previous stop with the OOIDA tour trailer. Tallulah is about 20 miles from Vicksburg, Miss., and the Mississippi River.

Interstate 20 is a 1,500-mile highway starting in western Texas, where it connects to I-10 about 160 miles east of El Paso. I-20 then stretches east through Dallas-Fort Worth and then Shreveport, La. Its eastern terminus is its junction with I-95 in South Carolina.

Move over, why not?

Ellis regularly has a conversation on Fridays on Land Line Now about what he is hearing from drivers and what he’s seen on the road.

At one point last Friday, Ellis and Land Line Now host Mark Reddig discussed left-lane laws. Ellis has a suggestion, if any city planners are listening, and it isn’t to ban trucks from the left lane.

“If the cities were smart, through the cities, if they made the left lane for through-traffic, including trucks, their whole traffic flow would go a whole lot better,” Ellis suggested.

Listen to the conversation here.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership with the OOIDA 50th anniversary promotion of two years for $50. That’s a $40 savings. You can also use the promotion as many times as you like. LL