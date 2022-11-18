OOIDA tour trailer stops in Strafford, Mo.

Marty Ellis plans to head to Strafford, Mo., with the OOIDA tour trailer before taking a Thanksgiving break.

Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker tour trailer are scheduled Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, to be at the TA Travel Center in Strafford. That is Exit 88 from I-44.

Strafford is northeast of Springfield, Mo., in the southwest corner of the state.

The Strafford TA has parking for 130 tractor-trailers. There is the 88 Diner restaurant there, plus a Subway, Taco Bell Express and a deli.

Ellis on Land Line Now

Ellis regularly discusses what he sees and hears from drivers on the road during Friday Land Line Now broadcasts. Last Friday he talked with host Mark Reddig about if daylight saving time was worthwhile, and they also talked about the Truckers Christmas Group.

An OOIDA life member recently reminded him about the group, Ellis said. He said donating to the organization is a great way to lend a helping hand to truck driver families in need.

The group has helped 244 trucking families over the past 14 years, he said. More than $150,000 has been spread out to families in need. The group raises the funds needed by getting items donation from companies that are then sold online.

“If you know of a family that’s in need and can really use some help during Christmastime, make sure you contact them, and of course if you’re a business and wwant to donate anything, I’m sure they’d be more than happy to take anything and everything, just so they can turn that into money and help those drivers’ families out,” Ellis said during the broadcast.

More info can be found at TruckersChristmasGroup.org. The deadline to nominate a family to get help this year is Dec. 17.

Listen to last week’s program here.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit.

After Thanksgiving, Ellis plans to stop in Knoxville, Tenn., and then head for Raphine, Va.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL