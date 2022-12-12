OOIDA tour trailer stops in Columbia, S.C.

Marty Ellis starts the week with the OOIDA tour trailer parked at the Petro Stopping Center in Columbia, S.C. It is on Exit 5 from I-77.

The Columbia Petro has parking for 134 tractor-trailers. There is a Quaker Steak & Lube dine-in restaurant there. There’s also a Beltline Lanes 16-lane bowling alley. It has a game room, arcade and bar. This Petro opened in 2017.

Interstate 77 through Columbia also is known as the William Earle Berne Beltway. It was named that in 1980 to commemorate a three-term member of the South Carolina Highway Commission. There is a historical marker noting his service.

Columbia is the capital of South Carolina, and it is within a few miles of the state’s geographic center. In addition to I-77, Interstate 26 and Interstate 20 converge on the city.

I-77 begins in the Columbia metropolitan area at its junction with I-26 and goes north to Cleveland, Ohio.

Land Line Now

Ellis regularly discusses what he sees and hears from drivers on the road during Friday Land Line Now broadcasts. On Friday’s program, he shared some stories of oddball things he’s seen on the road.

One of the stories he related was from a friend who had a mishap backing into a tight spot. His friend lucked out because the only damage was to a windshield wiper.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit.

After Columbia, Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer are scheduled to stop Dec. 15-18 in Spartanburg/Duncan, S.C. before heading back to Missouri to take park in OOIDA’s toy drive.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL