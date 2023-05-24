OOIDA tour trailer stops in Colorado, Wyoming for the weekend

Marty Ellis leaves Nebraska behind and hauls the OOIDA tour trailer some 675 miles west to Johnson’s Corner, Colo. After that, on Memorial Day, he plans to be in Laramie, Wyo.

Ellis plans to have the Spirit of the American trailer at the Johnson’s Corner Petro on Thursday through Saturday, May 25-27. Then he is scheduled Monday and Tuesday, May 29-30, to be at the Laramie Petro.

The Johnson’s Corner Petro is at Exit 254 from I-25. That is the Johnstown exit, south of Loveland, Colo., and halfway between Denver and Cheyenne, Wyo.

The Johnson’s Corner Petro has parking for 110 tractor-trailers. There is a Johnson’s Corner Restaurant to check out. They are proud of their cinnamon rolls and homestyle cooking. You might think there is only one flavor of cinnamon roll, but their website lists 15, including caramel apple, cranberry walnut, blueberry, raspberry lemon and strawberries and cream.

The Laramie Petro is at Exit 310 on I-80. There is parking for 236 tractor-trailers there and an Iron Skillet sit-down restaurant.

Laramie is just under 300 miles northeast of Johnson’s Corner.

Johnson’s Corner was opened by Joe S. Johnson in 1952 on U.S. Highway 87, which became Interstate 25 in the 1960s.

Johnson’s Corner Petro is expected to have a big competitor as a neighbor soon. Buc-ee’s is planning to build a large gas station travel plaza, The Denver Post reports.

It will be a competitor for passenger vehicles but not for big trucks. The Lake Jackson, Texas, Buc-ee’s chain does not cater to trucks.

Laramie is named for a French fur trapper. The city has a nickname, “Gem City.” It is an homage to the city having the first electrical plant in the Rocky Mountains. The electricity powered enough lights to earn it the nickname.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership with the OOIDA 50th anniversary promotion of two years for $50. That’s a $40 savings. You can use the promotion as many times as you like.

After Johnson’s Corner and Laramie, Ellis plans to haul the OOIDA tour trailer to Toole, Utah.

Find upcoming Spirit stops here. LL