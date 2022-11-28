OOIDA tour trailer stays in Knoxville, Tenn., through Wednesday

November 28, 2022

Chuck Robinson

Through Wednesday, Marty Ellis plans to have the OOIDA tour trailer in Knoxville, Tenn.

Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker tour trailer are scheduled to be at the Knoxville Petro on Nov. 28-30.

The Knoxville Petro is near the junction on I-40 and I-75. It is Exit 369, Watt Road, from I-40/I-75.

There is parking for 250 tractor-trailers there. There is an Iron Skillet restaurant waiting to serve truckers, plus Amazon lockers, permit services, game room, pet area, Wi-Fi, and other amenities.

Reasons to be thankful, on Land Line Now

Ellis regularly discusses what he sees and hears from drivers on the road during Friday Land Line Now broadcasts.

On the broadcast right after Thanksgiving, he shared some of the things he is thankful for. In addition to some time at home with family, he says dry roads on the road home are welcome. He mentions a few other items too.

Ellis has been hearing about speed limiters, and he shared some of what he’s heard and thought with Land Line Now Host Mark Reddig on Friday before last. He said, if speeding is really a problem, it’s not just trucks and there are smarter solutions.

OOIDA is opposed to speed limiters. The Association says they contradict the goals of driver retention. The Association also rebuts the claims of safety groups pushing speed limiters, saying drastic speed differentials will lead to increased interactions and more crashes.

 Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit.

The Knoxville stop is the start of a short exploration of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. After Knoxville, Ellis plans to head for Raphine, Va. After that stop, he is scheduled to stop in Ashland, Va., and then he heads to Kenly, N.C.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL

Convoy

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.

