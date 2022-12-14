OOIDA tour trailer rolls into Spartanburg, S.C.

Marty Ellis is hauling the OOIDA tour trailer some 120 miles from Columbia, S.C., to Spartanburg, S.C.

Ellis plans to have the Spirit of the American Trucker trailer at the TA Travel Center in Spartanburg on Dec. 15-16. It is at I-63 and state Route 290. That is Exit 63 from I-85.

The Spartanburg TA has parking for 187 tractor-trailers. There is a Country Pride full-service restaurant there.

Low rates are causing pain

A lot of drivers are really feeling the pinch of low rates, Ellis said, and he’s heard a few stories.

One driver has decided to cut back from three trucks to one, he said. Another owner-operator is considering the company driver option, he said. There are others contemplating moves for the same reason.

To help drivers facing such decisions, the OOIDA Foundation, the research arm of OOIDA, offers a monthly Market Update that provides an overall trucking market update and also outlook perspectives on the van, flatbed and reefer markets.

The Market Update is available to everyone, OOIDA members and others. Access the OOIDA Monthly Trucking Market Update here.

Also, DAT Freight & Analytics regularly provides information on freight rates and the trucking market on Wednesdays on Land Line Now. Robert Rouse, product manager for DAT Mobile, is scheduled to be on tonight’s program.

You can listen to the broadcasts via SiriusXM Channel 146 or listen to them via the Bulldog smartphone app.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit.

After Spartanburg, Ellis plans to take the OOIDA tour trailer to OOIDA headquarters in Grain Valley, Mo., to take part in OOIDA’s toy drive. After that he has a stop scheduled in Cuba, Mo., before Christmas.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL