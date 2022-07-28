OOIDA tour trailer returns to TopGun LargeCar Shootout

For this weekend, Marty Ellis is hauling the OOIDA tour trailer to Rantoul, Ill., to be part of the TopGun LargeCar Shootout.

Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker trailer are scheduled to be there Friday through Sunday, July 29-31. The event takes place at the Rantoul National Aviation Center. The venue is on the grounds of the former Chanute Air Force Base, which was closed in 1993.

Rantoul is east of I-57 on U.S. Highway 136. The airfield is south of U.S. 136, just off of U.S. 45.

This is the 15th annual TopGun LargeCar Shootout, which is billed as a working class truck show. Admission is free for spectators. It has been a regular stop for the OOIDA tour trailer. It has been part of the activities in three of the past four years.

Friday activities include a Parade of Lights.

On Saturday, a kiddie pedal pull competition is scheduled and also an engine brake competition. The Dinosores Motorcycle Club Bike Show is scheduled then too. All makes and models are welcomed.

Organizers say about 175 trucks usually show up for the event, which is scheduled for the last full weekend in July. There are acres of show parking.

Classes for trucks include a Wash & Park for owners who want to show off their truck but don’t want to compete. There are trophy classes for fancy show and everyday trucks. Participants get a dash plaque and event T-shirt. Also, competitors vote for their favorite two trucks in the show, and those trucks will be on the event T-shirt the following year.

Registration fees for the Wash & Park exhibition is $40, and $50 for Show Class, Over the Top Bobtail, Over the Top Combo and Antique classes. For interior cab only and lights classes, the registration fee is $35. Trucks must have liability insurance to participate. Register your truck here.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

Ellis has truck shows scheduled for the next couple of weekends. After the TopGun LargeCar Shootout, he is scheduled to be Big Rig Truck Show in Franklin Grove, Ill., on Aug. 6 and then at the Great Salt Lake Truck Show in Lehi, Utah, on Aug. 12-13.

Between the Rantoul show and the one in Franklin Grove, the OOIDA tour trailer is scheduled on Aug. 2-3 to be at the TA Travel Center in Lake Station, Ind.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL