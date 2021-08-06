OOIDA tour trailer polishes up for Ault Truck Show

The OOIDA tour trailer is headed for another truck show. This one is in Ault, Colo.

The Ault Truck Show is north of Highway 14 and west of Ault on CR 33. Ault is north of Greeley, Colo., and east of Fort Collins, Colo.

Check-in time for the truck show is set for 7-8:30 a.m.

The entry fee is $20 per truck. There will be trophies for best show truck and working show class trophies for second, third and fourth, plus a trophy for the best ugliest truck. OOIDA has stepped up to sponsor the trophies.

The Ault area is well clear of the mess on I-70, which has been indefinitely closed because of damage from mudslides. However, there are wildfires west of Ault and north and south of Steamboat Springs, Colo. The More Creek Fire covers 7,500 acres and the Muddy Slide Fire covers 4,000 acres.

CNN reports nearly 100 large fires burning in the West. There is a map showing areas of drought there too.

Racine, Wis., on Sunday

After the Ault Truck Show, Ellis plans to haul the Spirit of the American Trucker to the Petro Stopping Center in Racine, Wis. He and The Spirit are scheduled to be there through Wednesday, Aug. 9-11.

The Racine Petro is at the junction of I-94 and Highway 20. That is Exit 333.

The Blue Badger Bar and Grill dining room and patio are open, the website says. The menu does not look bad at all.

What truckers are talking about

An OOIDA life member related a scary truck repair story, Ellis said. The shop kept the truck for three weeks working on the clutch, and he didn’t get a call about what was going on. After a week in a hotel, he flew home to wait. The hang up seems to have been parts. If you have had similar problems, email News@LandLineMag.com to let us know how widespread the problem might be.

Drivers also have mentioned strange laws, like North Dakota’s law about hauling overweight loads on secondary roads when temperatures are over 90 degrees. Land Line last month shared the warning from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis is looking forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price there. Face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver’s license at The Spirit.

After the Ault Truck Show and then Racine, The Spirit is scheduled to be at the Waupun Truck-n-Show in Waupun, Wis.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL