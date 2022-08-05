OOIDA tour trailer heads to truck show in Franklin Grove, Ill.

This weekend, Marty Ellis is parking the OOIDA tour trailer at the Big Rig Truck Show in Franklin Grove, Ill.

The event is planned for the Chaplin Creek Show Grounds at 1716 Whitney Road.

Franklin Grove is midway between Chicago and the Quad Cities on I-88.

The Big Rig Truck Show is one day only, Saturday, Aug. 6. The hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a nonjudged show with a kids’ area, swap meet, food stands and a 50/50 silent auction planned. The truck entry fee is $25. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

All makes and models are welcome, but the flyer on Facebook mentions that Freightliner is the featured truck for 2022.

The Big Rig Truck Show is part of the activities of the Franklin Grove Harvest Festival on Aug. 5-7. In addition to the truck show, an antique equipment show is planned, live music, an art show, water fights, a duck derby and garage sales throughout the village.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

Ellis regularly discusses things he sees on the road or hears from truck drivers on Friday broadcasts of Land Line Now.

After the Big Rig Truck Show, Ellis plans to haul the OOIDA tour trailer to Tooele, Utah, on Aug. 9-10, and then the Great Salt Lake Truck Show in Lehi, Utah, on Aug. 12-13.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL