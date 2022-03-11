OOIDA tour trailer heads to the Safety Drive for a Cure near Atlanta

This weekend, Marty Ellis takes the OOIDA tour trailer to the Atlanta area to be part of the Safety Drive for a Cure. It is a benefit fundraiser to help children with brain tumors that also is a truck-driving championship-style event.

Not only is he glad to help raise funds to support the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, the beneficiary of the event, but he also appreciates the truck driving competition. He is glad to see drivers wanting to perfect their craft.

Competing is valuable for a driver, Ellis says. Driving competitions are a review of some basics of pre-trip inspections, regulations and, of course, how to maneuver the vehicle. Competing and preparing for it is basically like taking a refresher course. The written part of the competition for this event was due before the driving date on Saturday.

Ellis himself has won four state titles from the South Dakota Truck Driving Championship competition.

In many respects, the Safety Driver for the Cure event is a practice run for a state truck driving championship and the national championship, he said.

The Safety Drive for a Cure is scheduled to take place at the Yellow/Holland-Atlanta, GA Terminal at 4700 Georgia 42, Ellenwood, GA 30294.

After the Safety Drive for a Cure event in Atlanta, Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer are scheduled to hit Nashville, Tenn.

