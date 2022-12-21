OOIDA tour trailer has two Missouri stops through Christmas

Marty Ellis has dates for the OOIDA tour trailer through Dec. 28, after which he plans to have a delayed Christmas with his family.

Ellis plans to be at the TA in Cuba, Mo., on Dec. 22-23. Then he plans to move the Spirit of the American Trucker trailer to the Petro in Joplin, Mo. He plans to be there Dec. 25-28.

The Cuba TA Travel Center is at I-44 and state Route 19, which is Exit 208 from I-44. Cuba is 85 miles southwest of St. Louis. There’s parking for 500 tractor-trailers there. Dottie’s Family Restaurant offers sit-down dining, and reviews on TripAdvisor are pretty good.

The Joplin 44 Petro is at I-44 and Highway 43, which is Exit 4 from I-44. There is parking for 475 tractor-trailers there plus an Iron Skillet restaurant for sit-down dining. This Petro is part of the Iowa 80 Group. Bill Moon built and opened the Joplin 44 in 1987.

The Iowa 80 Group manages the Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott, Iowa, and also the Kenly 95 in Kenly, N.C.

Holiday cheer for Children’s Mercy Hospital kids

Before the stop in Cuba, Ellis stopped by OOIDA headquarters in the Kansas City, Mo., area to load up toys for kids at Children’s Mercy Hospital. With the help of many volunteers, he picked up toys at a Target department store that were donated by a comic book store in Kansas City, Elite Comics. There were volunteers dressed as superheroes helping out. Read about the toy delivery here.

Here are some photos snapped by OOIDA staff from the delivery night.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit.

After Joplin, Ellis plans to head home for a few days. Next year, he hits the road with the OOIDA tour trailer with a stop on Jan. 6-7 at the east Oklahoma City TA at Exit 142 from I-40.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL