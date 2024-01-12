OOIDA to transportation committee: Value safety over tech

Any future trucking regulations should be about safety and not to benefit tech manufacturers.

That was the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s message to the U.S. Department of Transportation ahead of an advisory committee meeting planned for next week.

DOT will launch its Transforming Transportation Advisory Committee with its first meeting on Thursday, Jan. 18.

“TTAC must ensure that future technology regulations and policies result in safe, secure, affordable and equitable deployment for new technologies,” OOIDA wrote in comments signed by President Todd Spencer. “Further regulations should not just benefit tech manufacturers or the larger trucking companies that can purchase the equipment but must support a safe and productive workforce that improves the quality of trucking jobs.”

OOIDA’s message comes at a time when the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is in the process of developing several rulemakings that rely on technology to improve safety, including autonomous vehicles, speed limiters and automatic emergency braking systems.

OOIDA on autonomous vehicles

“Despite the various claims that automated vehicles will lead to zero deaths, there continue to be real-world situations in which automation has devastatingly failed,” OOIDA wrote. “For truckers who must share the road with these vehicles to do their job, an accident caused by autonomous technology could put them out of business and cause serious injury or death.”

OOIDA on speed limiters

“By establishing a one-size-fits-all federal mandate restricting heavy-duty CMVs to a speed that is separate from passenger vehicles, this regulation would create dangerous speed differentials between CMVs and other cars,” OOIDA wrote. “Decades of highway research shows greater speed differentials increase interactions between truck drivers and other road users, and studies have consistently demonstrated that increasing interactions between vehicles directly increases the likelihood of crashes.”

OOIDA on AEBs

“While there are many operational concerns about AEB systems, truckers are especially worried about the potential for false activations,” the Association wrote. “As you can imagine, drivers are alarmed the 80,000-pound truck they are driving could unexpectedly brake to a complete stop for no reason.”

Other messages to committee

OOIDA also wants to make sure that FMCSA doesn’t use “Beyond Compliance” policies that reward larger trucking companies for simply purchasing unproven safety equipment for their trucks.

“OOIDA members are concerned that Beyond Compliance has the potential to give an advantage to only those motor carriers who can afford costly new technologies,” the Association wrote. “If these motor carriers are rewarded with better public safety scores, then smaller carriers would likely see their scores downgraded without any actual change in their safety performance.”

The Association also encouraged DOT to listen to actual truckers who travel the highways for a living rather than representatives for large fleets.

“We urge TTAC to gather input from owner-operators and independent truckers, many of whom have driven millions of miles without any crashes, in determining the most effective safety policies and programs that should be included in any of the committee’s trucking recommendations,” OOIDA wrote. LL