OOIDA to testify on Missouri predatory towing bill

A Missouri House panel was set to meet Tuesday, March 4, to discuss a bill that addresses multiple concerns related to nonconsensual towing.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has been active in the state through the years in pursuit to protect truck drivers involved in a nonconsensual tow.

The House Transportation Committee held a hearing on a bill that would make the Missouri Department of Transportation responsible for setting procedures for nonconsensual towing practices related to removing commercial vehicles from roadways.

Sponsored by Rep. Dave Griffith, R-Jefferson City, HB745 includes a requirement for procedures to include a complaint filing and adjudication process. Provisions are included for permanently or temporarily prohibiting towing companies from performing nonconsensual tows if they violate the law. Certain information must also be entered on every invoice for a nonconsensual tow.

MoDOT would be responsible for establishing a “Towing and Recovery Review Board.” The seven-member board would include “one member representing independent owner-operator truck drivers.”

The owner or operator of a commercial vehicle would also be permitted to request a specific towing company. Law enforcement would be required to honor the request, “except under certain conditions.”

Also included is a provision to regulate the release of vehicles if fees are disputed. Additionally, per-pound charges for nonconsensual tows would be prohibited.

OOIDA testifies on towing bill

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh was scheduled to testify at the House committee hearing on behalf of the Association’s 7,600 Missouri-based members.

Pugh plans to point out that owner-operators are not protected against companies charging whatever amount they want for a tow. In these instances, he said the impact on a small-business truck driver can be devastating.

“HB745 is a crucial first step in protecting truckers from exorbitant bills and junk fees charged by unscrupulous towers for non-consensual tows that actually put small-business truckers out of business,” Pugh’s written testimony states. “This will allow a trucker to get their equipment back, have it repaired and get back on the road to earn money for their business and their family.”

Pugh says HB745 is a “fair bill for all sides.”

The Association is encouraged that the recent inauguration of Gov. Mike Kehoe will be the turning point for action on the issue.

“The Senate and the House have been in total support of this for the past few years,” Pugh said. “Now that we have a pro-trucking governor, it is time to finally get towing reform in Missouri.”

He encouraged Missouri truck drivers to reach out to their House lawmakers to ask that they support HB745. LL

