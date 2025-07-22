OOIDA to Senate: Embrace pro-truck driver approach

Last month, the U.S. Department of Transportation unveiled nine initiatives that prioritize truck drivers. Now, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is asking lawmakers to do the same in the next highway bill.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh told the Senate Surface Transportation Committee on Tuesday, July 22 that the DOT’s willingness to listen to truck drivers is a “welcomed and long-overdue departure from the old ways of Washington.” Pugh added that a highway bill built around “pro-trucker” priorities is the best way to create a safe and efficient trucking industry.

“Truckers now need lawmakers to embrace the new approach taken by the White House with as much energy and resolve,” Pugh wrote in his submitted testimony. “I assure you this can be done in a bipartisan manner that promotes highway safety, improves driver recruitment and retention, and increases supply chain efficiency. In fact, many of OOIDA’s proposals for the highway bill already achieve these objectives.”

Those objectives include enhancing driver training, improving restroom access, expanding truck parking capacity, guaranteeing overtime wages and stopping unsafe increases to truck size and weight.

“Congress has the ability to make the next highway bill the most pro-trucker in history, but only if you commit to prioritizing their needs,” Pugh said.

Pugh was one of four witnesses at the Senate hearing focused on issues in the trucking and commercial bus industries. The other witnesses were ATA President Chris Spear, Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien and American Bus Association President Fred Ferguson.

OOIDA represents small-business truck drivers, while the American Trucking Associations represents large motor carriers. Although the two organizations are aligned on the need for more truck parking, the hearing highlighted the disconnect on such topics as interstate driving age, mandatory hair testing and whether or not there is a truck driver shortage.

Interstate driving age

ATA has long pushed for lowering the interstate driving age from 21 to 18. Currently, 18-year-olds can operate in a single state but are not allowed to cross state lines. Those who support lowering the interstate driving age point out that the status quo allows 18-year-olds to drive all over Texas but doesn’t allow them to haul a load from Kansas City, Mo., to Kansas City, Kan.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 included the establishment of a pilot program for under-21 drivers.

Spear blamed the lack of participation on such requirements as driver-facing cameras.

OOIDA, which promotes increasing entry-level driver training standards, is against allowing 18-year-olds straight out of high school to start operating as long-haul truck drivers. Instead, OOIDA believes lawmakers should consider establishing a 150-mile radius for younger drivers that would allow them to cross state lines.

“The solution to this problem is not suddenly permitting that inexperienced driver to cross the country without limitations, entering terrain and experiencing elements they find unfamiliar and have not been trained to handle safely,” Pugh wrote.

Additionally, he noted that truck drivers of all ages oppose inward-facing cameras. Many large carriers have attempted to require the technology.

“It’s funny that we don’t want inward-facing cameras for young kids, but we want to have them in this new independent contractor law for owner-operators who probably have 20 or 30 years of experience,” Pugh said.

Mandatory hair testing

ATA supports HR4320, which would allow positive hair drug test results to be submitted to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse.

OOIDA said there are many concerns regarding the validity of hair testing and that urinalysis is the proven method for determining drug use.

“There are still significant debates and unanswered questions concerning the use of hair testing,” Pugh wrote. “We do know hair testing can lead to false positives because of environmental contamination and the interference of cosmetic treatment on the analysis of hair. Variances in hair types have also posed difficulties in standardizing drug testing. Hair shape, size, color, texture, formation and other qualities vary by race, sex, age and position on the scalp. Not surprisingly, all these limitations have led to discriminatory employment practices.”

Driver shortage debate

Despite multiple government and academic reports refuting claims that there is a driver shortage, Spear aggressively defended the narrative.

“Self-serving factless claims that there is no driver shortage undermine the serious work of this committee,” he said.

Those words are extremely strong when you consider that the U.S. Department of Labor published a study that found there wasn’t a driver shortage. The most recent report refuting ATA’s stance can be found in the 2024 National Academies of Science’s driver pay study. Assertions of a driver shortage conflict with the basic economic principles of supply and demand, the study said.

Pugh and O’Brien both pointed to turnover rates of 90% or higher, suggesting that there are plenty of people who are willing to enter the industry but don’t stay because of low wages and difficult working conditions.

“If you have a 90% turnover ratio, then there is something wrong in the industry,” O’Brien said. “When you look at unionized carriers who have 10 or 15% turnover rates, that’s significant, because that means people are happy with their wages and benefits. When you have a race to the bottom, people are leaving their jobs and leaving the industry.”

A new way

Pugh used his testimony to encourage lawmakers to follow the DOT’s lead by listening to truck drivers rather than mega carriers.

“If you’re not yet ready to embrace the new trend of prioritizing the needs of truckers, let me remind you that the old approach simply doesn’t work,” Pugh wrote. “Policies that large carriers swore would improve safety, like the electronic logging device mandate, have proven ineffective. As predicted, pilot programs for teenage drivers have been colossal failures, leading their proponents to blame inward-facing camera requirements rather than admit their own policies have made trucking unappealing to younger Americans.” LL