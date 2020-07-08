OOIDA to launch internet-based talk show next week

July 8, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

OOIDA to launch internet-based talk show, Live From Exit 24"

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is launching an internet-based talk show aimed at expanding communication with members.

“Live From Exit 24” will premiere at 11 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, July 15. The hour-long, audio-only talk show will feature Mike Matousek, OOIDA’s manager of government affairs, as host and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh as special guest host.

“We want to expand how we communicate with members and take advantage of the opportunities the internet allows for live audio streaming,” Matousek said.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the OOIDA website, OOIDA’s YouTube channel, or on OOIDA’s Facebook page.

“Live From Exit 24” will be accepting calls into the show.

“We hope to bring a combination of quality online audio with an interactive listening experience,” Matousek said. “And we especially want to offer ways for members to call us on a live format and talk about the issues. We know they have much to say on many things we are working on as far as the issues that affect them.”

Related News

U.S. Capitol

News

THUD subcommittee approves $158.3 billion FY 2021 bill

The House Appropriations subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development approved its fiscal year 2021 bill on Wednesday, July 8.

By Land Line Staff | July 08

Georgia on map, magnifying glass

News

Georgia panel nears approval to continue work on freight movement

Georgia lawmakers have given their approval to the continuation of a special panel to come up with solutions to address needs for freight movement via road and rail.

By Keith Goble | July 08

TRACER Alert for reporting and recovering stolen trucks

News

TRACER reports theft of 2000 Peterbilt in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

A TRACER Alert has been issued for a blue 2000 Peterbilt 389 stolen in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. There a $500 reward for info leading to recovery of the truck.

By Land Line Staff | July 08

Walcott Truckers Jamboree in Iowa goes virtual this year

News

Iowa 80 Truckstop kicks off online Walcott Truckers Jamboree

The Iowa 80 Truckstop presents the 41st Walcott Truckers Jamboree online on July 9-11. Check out the antique truck display and Super Truck Beauty Contest.

By Land Line Staff | July 08