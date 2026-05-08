OOIDA to FMCSA: Truck parking is ‘overlooked and inadequately supported’ issue

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is telling federal regulators that truck parking is an “overlooked and inadequately supported” issue for truckers.

In April, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration published a notice and request for comments in the Federal Register seeking feedback for an upcoming study called “Quantifying the Benefits of Creating New Truck Parking Spaces.”

In its notice, the agency pointed out “there is a lack of research on the actual precise monetary benefits of new truck parking spaces.” The new study will ask thousands of truck drivers about their parking habits and experiences, with the goal of demonstrating that the benefits of truck parking extend far beyond convenience for truckers.

While truck parking studies are nothing new, the agency said that this study will compile data that no other study has done before, including how often and how long drivers:

Park in unauthorized spaces

Stop driving early to obtain a parking space

Drive off their routes to find parking

Drive past hours-of-service limits to find parking

The FMCSA said the study’s results will be integrated with related research to demonstrate the benefits of new truck parking spaces. In turn, that information can be used by both government and private organizations to better decide where to build those spaces and state their case to stakeholders, including local residents.

On Wednesday, May 6, OOIDA submitted comments on the proposed study, telling FMCSA the survey could help to shine a light on the need for truck parking in the U.S.

“As proposed, we believe this survey will be a helpful tool for federal and state lawmakers to better understand the critical need for truck parking investment,” the Association wrote in comments signed by President Todd Spencer. “We also think the findings could be particularly useful for local officials who face opposition from ‘not in my backyard’ individuals who do not fully understand the safety and economic benefits of creating more accessible parking spaces in municipal areas.”

Aside from standard safety concerns, OOIDA said that increased truck parking capacity would also help with driver recruitment and retention. In addition, the Association hailed the agency’s attempt to quantify the financial impacts of creating new truck parking, something they say they have not seen in other studies.

“We applaud FMCSA for initiating this research project, as the scarcity of truck parking remains an overlooked and inadequately supported highway safety issue,” OOIDA said. “The need to increase substantive investment in truck parking capacity is long overdue and must be a priority for the U.S. Department of Transportation as well as federal, state, and local lawmakers.” LL